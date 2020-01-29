CJ ENM wins exclusive S. Korean media rights to Asian football matches
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM has purchased exclusive local media rights to all national team and club football competitions in Asia.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the sport's continental governing body, announced CJ ENM as its new media partner in South Korea on Wednesday. The AFC said CJ will have rights for the 2021-2024 cycle, beginning in September 2020 with the final round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The agreement also includes the AFC Champions League -- the region's top club tournament -- from the 2021 season, the AFC Asian Cup in China in 2023, and the AFC U-23 Championships in 2022 and 2024.
According to the AFC, CJ ENM will carry matches on its "linear and digital services," including the company's flagship channel, tvN.
"National team matches will be broadcast on CJ ENM's widest accessible and highest profile channels, while all Korean AFC Champions League matches will also be available live," the AFC said in a statement.
