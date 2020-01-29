Moon bestows symbolic swords to new military generals
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in conferred "samjeonggeom" swords on a total of 77 newly appointed brigadier generals Wednesday, ordering them to do their best to ensure South Korea's firm defense posture.
Moon also called for efforts to innovate the operation of the country's armed forces, speaking at a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.
The recipients included 53 Army officers, 11 Navy ones, two Marines and 11 Air Force generals, all of whom were promoted to the one-star grade in the latest regular shake-up of commanders.
Samjeonggeom, which means "sword of triple sincerity" in Korean, traditionally symbolizes the power and authority of generals.
The president gave them the swords symbolic of the three goals of national defense, unification and prosperity based on the unity among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
