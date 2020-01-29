LG Innotek 2019 net profit down 37.3 pct. to 102.3 bln won
15:43 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 102.3 billion won (US$ 86.9 million), down 37.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 403.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 263.5 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 4 percent to 8.3 trillion won.
