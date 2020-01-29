Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Innotek 2019 net profit down 37.3 pct. to 102.3 bln won

15:43 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 102.3 billion won (US$ 86.9 million), down 37.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 403.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 263.5 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 4 percent to 8.3 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK