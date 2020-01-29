Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting after virus-triggered sell-offs
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks bounced back Wednesday after slipping at the steepest rate in more than a year in the previous session as investors searched for bargains. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.56 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,185.28. Trade volume was moderate at 681 million shares worth 6.4 trillion won (US$5.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 516 to 305.
After the South Korean market was closed for two sessions over the Lunar New Year's holiday, investors fretted over the fast-spreading virus Tuesday, with the key stock index plunging by more than 3 percent.
South Korea on Monday reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is spreading fast despite concerted quarantine efforts.
No new additional cases have been reported here since.
Foreign investors purchased a net 100 billion won worth of stocks, and retail investors also bought a net 373 billion won. Institutions, on the other hand, offloaded a net 498 billion won.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 0.51 percent to 59,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.66 percent to 97,900 won. Home appliances maker LG Electronics rose 0.15 percent to 67,200 won.
Cosmetics makers mostly closed higher, with LG Household & Health Care increasing 3.43 percent to 1,296,000 won and top cosmetics maker AmorePacific rising 4.11 percent to 202,500 won.
Top online portal operator Naver advanced 0.84 percent to 180,000 won, and its smaller rival Kakao climbed 0.62 percent to 163,500 won.
Steelmakers also closed bullish, with No. 1 POSCO increasing 0.22 percent to 226,500 won and Korea Zinc rising 0.38 percent to 396,500 won. Hyundai Steel moved up 1.79 percent to 28,450 won.
The local currency closed at 1,177.20 to the U.S. greenback, down 0.50 won from the previous session's close.
