BTS says K-pop finally recognized worldwide with Grammy appearance
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Having become the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys this week, BTS said Wednesday that K-pop has finally been recognized in the global music scene.
"We felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide," BTS leader RM said during the band's appearance on American broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" early Wednesday morning (U.S. time).
The K-pop septet appeared alongside rapper Lil Nas X to perform "Old Town Road" during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, making them the first South Korea act to do so.
"Everything about that night was so special. We couldn't believe it," member J-Hope said, recalling the moment.
At the end of "The Late Late Show," the band premiered "Black Swan," a single from the band's upcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7," which comes out on Feb. 21.
Clad in black suits and barefoot, the band's choreography was reminiscent of a swan's moves, staged against the backdrop of a forest in the blue dawn light.
