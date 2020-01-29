(LEAD) BTS says K-pop finally recognized worldwide with Grammy appearance
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Having become the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys this week, BTS said Wednesday that K-pop has finally been recognized in the global music scene.
"We felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide," BTS leader RM said during the band's appearance on American broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" early Wednesday morning (U.S. time).
The K-pop septet appeared alongside rapper Lil Nas X to perform "Old Town Road" during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, making them the first South Korea act to do so.
"Everything about that night was so special. We couldn't believe it," member J-Hope said, recalling the moment.
Rapper Suga said the band will return to the Grammy stage for a second time, noting that, "We are going to do BTS stage two."
The band also elaborated on the subtitle of the upcoming album, "7."
"Seven is a special number for us. It's been seven years since our debut, and we got seven members," rapper RM said, adding that the band practiced "so hard" for the tracks and dance routines.
"So please stay tuned for the album. The album's gonna be a whole (new level)," he said, without being able to finish his sentence due to deafening cheers from the audience.
Show host Corden said his show has had "incredible support" from BTS fans whenever the band has appeared on the program, adding that many people in the audience Wednesday camped out overnight outside of the studio before the live show.
Delivering a message to the band's dedicated fans, known as ARMY, member V said, "We want ARMY to be happy through our music. We will be there for you."
At the end of "The Late Late Show," the band premiered "Black Swan," a single from the band's upcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7," which comes out on Feb. 21.
Clad in black suits and barefoot, the band's choreography was reminiscent of a swan's moves, staged against the backdrop of a forest in the blue dawn light.
