N.K. crop output drops 12 percent in 2018-2019: USDA
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop and grain production fell 12 percent from 2018 to 2019 amid unfavorable weather conditions, a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report said, as the impoverished country continues to struggle with food shortages.
The "DPRK Food Grains Situation Update in MY 2018-19" report by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, showed an estimated 4.9 million tons in crop yields during the period of November 2018 to October 2019, a 12 percent decrease from the previous year.
The production of rice, a key staple food for Koreans, fell from 1,573 tons to 1,378 tons during the period. Production levels for corn, soybeans, wheat and barley all dropped.
The decline in North Korea's crop output is attributable to low rainfall, abnormally high temperatures and flooding, the report said.
Lack of water in irrigation reservoirs caused by dry weather across the country also accounted for the production decrease.
As a result, commercial imports of grain products from China and Russia rose to 353,000 tons, a significant increase from the previous year's 252,000 tons, mainly due to a hike in imports of grain and wheat flour from China.
