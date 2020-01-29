Go to Contents
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup

19:58 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo's latest film has been nominated to compete at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

In a press conference held Tuesday, festival organizers unveiled a list of 18 movies that will vie for the Gold and Silver Bears at the festival scheduled from Feb. 20 to March 1.

Hong's film, "The Woman Who Ran," is his 24th feature as well the seventh film starring his muse Kim Min-hee.

A file photo of director Hong Sang-soo (L) and actress Kim Min-hee (Yonhap)

The director was first invited to the film fest in 1997 with his debut film "The Day a Pig Fell into the Well."

In 2017, Kim won best actress with Hong's film "On the Beach at Night," becoming the first Korean to win the award at the Berlinale.

The following year, Hong's 22nd feature "Grass," also featuring Kim, premiered in the Forum, a section for cutting-edge indie and experimental films.

This image, provided by the Berlin International Film Festival, shows footage from the film "The Woman Who Ran." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

