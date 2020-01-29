(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo's latest film has been nominated to compete at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.
In a press conference held Tuesday, festival organizers unveiled a list of 18 movies that will vie for the Gold and Silver Bears at the festival scheduled from Feb. 20 to March 1.
Hong's film, "The Woman Who Ran," is his 24th feature as well his fourth work nominated to compete at the annual film festival.
The director was first invited to the film fest in 1997 with his debut film "The Day a Pig Fell into the Well," which showcased in the Forum, a section for cutting-edge indie and experimental films.
In 2008, "Night and Day" was included in the competition lineup, followed by "Nobody's Daughter Haewon" in 2013 and "On the Beach at Night" in 2017.
With the 2017 film, Kim Min-hee, also known as Hong's muse, won best actress, becoming the first Korean to clinch the award at the Berlinale.
"The Woman Who Ran" is Hong's seventh film starring Kim.
It will premiere at the Berlin film festival and hit local theaters this spring.
