Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- World gripped by fear of secondary, asymptomatic infection of coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ulsan mayor, several former Cheong Wa Dae officials indicted over election-meddling scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ulsan mayor, several former presidential officials indicted in election-meddling scandal (Donga llbo)
-- Residents of Jincheon, Asan block roads in protest after government picks their towns to isolate evacuees from Wuhan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ulsan mayor, several former presidential officials indicted in election-meddling scandal (Segye Times)
-- Former, incumbent presidential officials indicted over election-meddling allegations (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former, incumbent presidential officials indicted in election-meddling scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to fly chartered planes to bring its nationals home from Wuhan (Hankyoreh)
-- Chief prosecutor pushes ahead with indictments of former, sitting presidential officials (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 170,000 Chinese expats, students to return to Seoul after holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nothing's changed since MERS five years ago (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Koreans fleeing from Wuhan not wanted (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul to limit Wuhan chartered flight to asymptomatic Koreans (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, China coordinating to fight lethal virus (Korea Times)
(END)