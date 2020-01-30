Naver Q4 net profit up 58.2 pct. to 196.2 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 196.2 billion won (US$ 166.7 million), up 58.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 173.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 213.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.9 percent to 1.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
