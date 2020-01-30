Go to Contents
Naver 2019 net income down 36.8 pct. to 396.8 bln won

07:55 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 396.8 billion won (US$ 337.1 million), down 36.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 24.7 percent on-year to 710.1 billion won. Annual sales increased 18 percent to 6.59 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
