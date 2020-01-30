Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit down 38.2 pct. to 5.22 tln won
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 5.22 trillion won (US$ 4.4 billion), down 38.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 7.16 trillion won, down 33.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1 percent to 59.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
