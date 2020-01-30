Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Jan. 30
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Preparations to send chartered flights to bring S. Koreans back from China's Wuhan
-- Moon to preside over gov't meeting to discuss response to new coronavirus
-- Supreme Court ruling on former gov't officials accused of blacklisting artists
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus
-- Earnings reports from Samsung Electronics, others
(END)