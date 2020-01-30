Go to Contents
3.2 magnitude quake hits southern city

10:31 January 30, 2020

SANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southern South Korean city of Sangju early Thursday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 00:52 a.m., 20 kilometers north of Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 21 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Fire authorities received around 50 inquires and calls from residents in the province as well as North Chungcheong Province and the city of Daegu, but no damage was reported.

This image from the Korea Meteorological Administration's website shows the location of an earthquake that occurred on Jan. 30, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

