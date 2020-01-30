Go to Contents
Samsung SDS Q4 net income up 45.9 pct. to 258.9 bln won

10:53 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 258.9 billion won (US$ 219.1 million), up 45.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 326.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 258.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0 percent to 2.78 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
