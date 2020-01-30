Go to Contents
Samsung SDS 2019 net profit up 17.5 pct. to 750.4 bln won

10:53 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 750.4 billion won (US$ 635 million), up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 12.8 percent on-year to 990.1 billion won. Annual sales increased 6.8 percent to 10.71 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
