Gov't to send 143,000 protective masks to S. Koreans in China amid new coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send 143,000 protective masks to its citizens in China amid growing fears over the spread of a deadly new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The plan came amid reports about a shortage of filtering masks in China that could lead to a sharp increase in prices. People around the world appear to be stocking up on masks as the death toll from the contagious virus is rapidly increasing.
The government also plans to send thousands of units of hand sanitizer as well as hand-held thermometers to South Korean residents.
Upon their arrival in China, the items will first be delivered to South Korea's diplomatic missions in the country and then handed out to residents there.
South Korea has so far reported four confirmed cases. The virus has killed at least 170 and infected more than 7,700 in China alone.
