Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning over mounting virus fears
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Thursday morning on rising concerns over the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 12.9 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,172.38 as of 11:20 a.m.
China has confirmed more than 7,700 infected people, with the death toll reaching 170 on Thursday. Cases have also been reported in other countries, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and France.
No additional Wuhan coronavirus cases, meanwhile, have been reported in South Korea since Monday, when the fourth patient was confirmed.
Leading tech giant Samsung Electronics moved down 1.35 percent, after the firm said its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 38.2 percent on-year on an extended slump in the memory chip sector. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.33 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.91 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors decreased 0.82 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
