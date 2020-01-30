Samsung SDI turns to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 33.1 billion won (US$ 27.9 million), swinging from a profit of 266.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 248.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.8 percent to 2.82 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)