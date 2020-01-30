(LEAD) Samsung SDI swings to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle and smartphone batteries, said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.
For the three months that ended Dec. 31, the company shifted to a net loss of 33.1 billion won (US$27.9 million) from a net profit of 266 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung SDI posted an operating profit of 20 billion won in the fourth quarter, down 91.9 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 13.8 percent on-year to 2.82 trillion won from 2.47 trillion won in 2018.
For the whole of 2019, its net profit fell to 402 billion won from 745 billion won in the previous year.
