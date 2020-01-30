S. Korea considering US$5 mln in humanitarian aid to China to combat new coronavirus
13:32 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will consider providing US$5 million in humanitarian assistance to China, which is struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The novel virus has killed 170 people so far and contaminated over 7,700 so far across the world.
The two countries, meanwhile, are in talks over details involving flights to be sent to evacuate South Koreans in the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.
South Korea is expected to send one chartered flight to Wuhan on Thursday night to airlift its nationals from the area placed under a lockdown.
