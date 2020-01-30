Hyundai Mobis Q4 net profit up 38.7 pct. to 582.1 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 582.1 billion won (US$ 491.5 million), up 38.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 9.1 percent on-year to 634.4 billion won. Revenue increased 7.9 percent to 10.4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
