Hyundai Mobis 2019 net profit up 21.5 pct. to 2.29 tln won

13:54 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 2.29 trillion won (US$ 1.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 2.35 trillion won, up 16.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 8.2 percent to 38.04 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

