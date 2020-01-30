Hyundai Mobis 2019 net profit up 21.5 pct. to 2.29 tln won
13:54 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 2.29 trillion won (US$ 1.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 2.35 trillion won, up 16.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 8.2 percent to 38.04 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)