No additional virus cases for 3rd day, 41 under inspection
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Thursday they have not diagnosed new coronavirus cases in the country but are monitoring 41 people that have symptoms amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported Monday.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 244 people have experienced signs of the new virus strain since Jan. 3, and 199 have tested negative and been released from observation and isolation.
Of the four confirmed cases, the first was reported Jan. 20, with the others coming Friday, Sunday and Monday. Authorities said they are keeping close tabs on the 387 citizens who may have come in contact with those infected.
The third and fourth patients were asymptomatic upon arrival here from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading virus, raising concerns they may have spread it to others unknowingly.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)