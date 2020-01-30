Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LS Industrial Systems Q4 net profit down 10.8 pct. to 12.8 bln won

14:32 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LS Industrial Systems Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 12.8 billion won (US$ 10.8 million), down 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 699.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK