Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SuperM Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SuperM to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show next month

14:54 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band SuperM will appear on American TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next month to promote its Billboard-topping album, according to the band's management agency on Thursday.

The septet is scheduled to hit the late night talk show from U.S. broadcaster ABC on Feb. 11 and perform "Jopping," a track from the band's first EP, "SuperM," according to SM Entertainment.

The self-titled album topped the Billboard 200 chart in mid-October.

This is the band's latest U.S. TV appearance, following its debut on another famous American TV program, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in October last year.

October's success made SuperM the first Asian act to top the Billboard 200 with a debut album and the second K-pop band ever to land atop the chart.

This image of SuperM was provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK