Daelim Industrial Q4 net profit up 722.5 pct. to 119.2 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 119.2 billion won (US$ 100.6 million), up 722.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 347.7 billion won, up 108.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.3 percent to 2.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 28.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)