(LEAD) Daelim Industrial Q4 net jumps eightfold

16:07 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit jumped more than eightfold.
Net profit climbed to 119.1 billion won (US$100.4 million) in the three months that ended Dec. 31 from 14.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit more than doubled to 347.7 billion won in the fourth quarter from 166.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 0.3 percent to 2.73 trillion won from 2.72 trillion won during the same period the year before.
