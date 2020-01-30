LG International remains in red in Q4
15:59 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 214.7 billion won (US$ 181.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 1.7 billion won, down 52.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 2.61 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
