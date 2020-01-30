Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG International remains in red in Q4

15:59 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 214.7 billion won (US$ 181.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 1.7 billion won, down 52.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 2.61 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK