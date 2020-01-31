Festivals Calendar - February 2020

Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is held in the pristine natural surrounds of Hwacheon Stream, a natural habitat for mountain trout and otters. One of the most popular events at the festival is ice fishing, where people cut a hole through thick ice and try their luck at catching trout. Visitors can also brave the icy water to attempt catching fish barehanded. Staff are available to ensure that even first-timers get a catch. Freshly caught fish can be consumed raw or grilled on-site.