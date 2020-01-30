Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) No additional virus cases for 3rd day, 41 under inspection
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Thursday they have not diagnosed new coronavirus cases in the country but are monitoring 41 people that have symptoms amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported Monday.
(4th LD) S. Korea expected to send evacuation plane to Wuhan late Thurs
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to send one chartered flight to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday night to airlift its nationals from the area placed under a lockdown, a foreign ministry official said.
It would represent an hourslong delay and a reduction on flights from Seoul's original plan to evacuate around 700 South Koreans seeking to leave the epicenter of the deadly contagious virus on Thursday and Friday.
(2nd LD) S. Korea to offer US$5 mln in aid to China to combat new coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea will offer $5 million in emergency assistance to China to help combat a deadly new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The decision came as Seoul and Beijing have been stepping up cooperation in stemming the spread of the novel virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last month, and in evacuating South Korean residents from the city.
New Chinese ambassador pledges efforts for 'great' development of S. Korea-China ties
SEOUL -- New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming pledged Thursday to strive hard for the "great" development of relations between the two countries amid their efforts to address lingering tensions over the installation of a U.S. missile defense system here.
Xing, a former Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, made the remarks upon arriving in South Korea to fill the ambassadorial post that was left vacant after his predecessor Qiu Guohong left the country late last month after nearly six years of service.
LG Electronics Q4 loss widens on equity ties, mobile biz slump
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter deficit widened due to losses in its equity ties with a display-making affiliate, while its mobile business remained in the red.
The tech giant said it logged a net loss of 849.8 billion won (US$717 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 80.7 billion-won net loss a year earlier.
S. Korea enjoys trade surplus of US$71.5 bln with FTA partners
SEOUL -- South Korea enjoyed a surplus of US$71.5 billion in trade with free trade agreement (FTAs) partners in 2019, data showed Thursday.
The country suffered a deficit of $32.4 billion from trade with non-FTA partners, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service. Last year, South Korea posted a trade surplus for the 11th consecutive year at $39.1 billion.
(LEAD) Top court orders review of 'artist blacklist' ruling
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court ordered a review of an earlier ruling that handed down prison terms to two senior aides of ousted former President Park Geun-hye, citing the need to scrutinize their alleged power abuse.
The Seoul High Court in January 2018 handed down jail terms to Kim Ki-choon and Cho Yoon-sun for keeping a secret register and giving disadvantages to artists who were deemed critical of the conservative president.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks shed 1.7 pct as new coronavirus fear escalates
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks again fell into negative terrain Thursday, dipping 1.7 percent as foreigners and institutions dumped local shares amid growing concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus around the globe. The South Korean won sharply lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 37.28 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 2,148.00. Trade volume was moderate at 594 million shares worth 7 trillion won (US$5.9 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 752 to 112.
