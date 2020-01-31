First S. Korean evacuation plane departs Wuhan with 367 citizens aboard
SEOUL/WUHAN, China, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean evacuation plane departed the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Friday with 367 South Koreans aboard, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The chartered Korean Air flight left Wuhan Tianhe International Airport only hours after it arrived there to airlift the South Koreans amid a lockdown on the city.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
More than 8,000 cases of the pneumonia-causing virus have been reported worldwide, including six in South Korea. In China, it has left 170 people dead.
The plane is scheduled to arrive at Seoul's Gimpo airport later Friday.
