Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of new coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean man infected with new coronavirus after having meal with 3rd patient (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of Wuhan coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human infection of novel coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea adds 2 more new coronavirus cases, reports first person-to-person transmission (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean infected with new strain of coronavirus after dining with the country's 3rd patient (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean contracted new coronavirus after having meal with infected friend (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of novel coronavirus originating in China (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human infection of new strain of coronavirus (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean man infected with new coronavirus is first case of person-to-person transmission (Korea Economic Daily)

