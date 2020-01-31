(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 31)

Lee is not the first top prosecutor appointed by Choo to try to obstruct indictments by Yoon's investigators. In a meeting presided over by Yoon on Jan. 16, Sim Jae-cheol -- appointed by Choo as the new head of the anti-corruption department of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in the Jan. 8 reshuffle -- argued that Cho should be cleared of all charges in connection with Cheong Wa Dae's alleged cover-up of irregularities by former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo. As senior presidential secretary for civil affairs before being appointed as justice minister, Cho ordered the suspension of Cheong Wa Dae's inspections into bribery allegations against Yoo.