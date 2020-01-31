(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 31)

The USFK said in a press release that the notice to the Korean staff of a potential administrative furlough resulted from the lapse of the previous SMA at the end of last year and the continued absence of a subsequent agreement. It said if the SMA is not renewed in time, the Korean workers will be placed on "temporary nonduty and nonpay status" from April 1, adding it has offered the 60-day notice as required by U.S. law. "This action is being taken solely for reasons outside of USFK control," it said.