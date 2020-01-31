LG Display remains in red in 2019
07:50 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net loss of 2.87 trillion won (US$ 2.4 billion), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.35 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 92.9 billion won on-year. Annual revenue fell 3.5 percent to 23.47 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
