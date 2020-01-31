SK Hynix shifts to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 118.2 billion won (US$ 99.8 million), shifting from a profit of 3.39 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 236 billion won, down 94.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 30.3 percent to 6.92 trillion won.
The operating profit was 49.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
