SK Hynix 2019 net income down 87 pct. to 2.01 tln won
07:50 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 2.01 trillion won (US$ 1.7 billion), down 87 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 2.71 trillion won, down 87 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 33.3 percent to 26.99 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
