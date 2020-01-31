Go to Contents
SK Hynix 2019 net income down 87 pct. to 2.01 tln won

07:50 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 2.01 trillion won (US$ 1.7 billion), down 87 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 2.71 trillion won, down 87 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 33.3 percent to 26.99 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

