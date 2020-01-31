Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q4 net profit down 31.1 pct. to 21.7 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 21.7 billion won (US$ 18.3 million), down 31.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 93.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.2 percent to 2.3 trillion won.
The operating profit was 58.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
