Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2019 net income down 32.3 pct. to 201.2 bln won

08:49 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 201.2 billion won (US$ 169.8 million), down 32.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 364.1 billion won, down 42.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 18.4 percent to 8.65 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK