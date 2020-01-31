Go to Contents
Leaders of N. Korea, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

09:38 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong vowed to strengthen ties between their two countries on Friday on the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

In a letter to the Vietnamese leader, Kim said the relations between the two countries would "continue to develop in depth" in the spirit of the agreement they reached during a meeting in Hanoi in March last year, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim met with the Vietnamese leader and other top officials in Hanoi when he visited the country for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The friendly relations between the two countries personally provided by Comrade Kim Il-sung, the great leader of the Korean people, and Comrade Ho Chi Minh, the respected leader of the Vietnamese people, have been steadily developed in the joint struggle for the socialist cause for the past 70 years," Kim said in the letter.

The Vietnamese president also sent a message to Kim and said the March 2019 visit "served as an important milestone" in the cooperative relations between the two countries, adding that his country will "steadily consolidate and develop" the two sides' friendly relations.

In this file photo, taken March 1, 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R), accompanied by Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi, one day after his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended with no deal. (Yonhap)

