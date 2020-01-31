S-Oil swings to profits in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 68.8 billion won (US$ 58 million), turning from a loss of 323.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 38.6 billion, compared with a loss of 333.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5.6 percent to 6.47 trillion won.
The operating profit was 73.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
