Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S-Oil 2019 net profit down 66.5 pct. to 86.5 bln won

09:52 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 86.5 billion won (US$ 73 million), down 66.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 29.8 percent on-year to 449.2 billion won. Annual sales decreased 4.2 percent to 24.39 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK