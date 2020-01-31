S. Korea confirms 7th new coronavirus case
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its seventh new coronavirus case Friday as the country is struggling to contain the rapid spread of the novel virus with enhanced quarantine efforts.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a 28-year-old South Korean man who visited Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus outbreak, returned home on Jan. 23 but did not show any related symptoms.
The patient complained of a mild cold three days later and visited a clinic Tuesday when he had a fever at which time doctors checked him for the novel virus. The patient was quarantined immediately.
The KCDC said it is trying to track those who have been in contact with him.
