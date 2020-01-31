Go to Contents
POSCO International shifts to profits in Q4

10:54 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.2 billion won (US$ 1 million), swinging from a loss of 22.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 97.7 billion won, down 16.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5.7 percent to 5.93 trillion won.

The operating profit was 20.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
