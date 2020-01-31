POSCO International 2019 net income up 74.9 pct. to 202.4 bln won
10:54 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 202.4 billion won (US$ 170.4 million), up 74.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 28.1 percent on-year to 605.3 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 3 percent to 24.42 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)