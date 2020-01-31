New foreign player wants to be KBO's best bargain

"I am going to come out and play like I am not the lowest paid," Motter told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Friday, before departing for the Heroes' spring training site in Chinese Taipei. "I want to win ball games for this team, and I want to have a job for following years to come where I can make more money. But as of right now, money is not an option. I just want to win."

