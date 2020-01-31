Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #explosion #factory

Explosion at leather factory kills at least 2, injures 8 others

14:02 January 31, 2020

YANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- A fire caused by an explosion broke out at a leather processing factory north of Seoul on Friday, killing at least two and injuring eight others, fire fighters said.

The accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. at the factory in Yangju, 25 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the fire service.

The eight injured people, including four foreign workers, were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be seriously wounded.

A total of 13 people, including one who was believed to have gone missing, were safely evacuated from the scene.

Fire fighters said the explosion appears to have occurred in a room housing a boiler in the factory.

The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

A worker surveys the damage after a fire caused by an explosion broke out at a leather processing factory in Yangju, north of Seoul, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK