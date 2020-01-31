SK Innovation 2019 net profit down 96.1 pct. to 65.8 bln won
14:48 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 65.8 billion won (US$ 55.3 million), down 96.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 1.26 trillion won, down 39.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 8 percent to 49.87 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)